Verity 0 ( 0 ) Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives. GRC Commercial governancecompliancerisk-managementaccess-controlauditframework

Romana 0 ( 0 ) Romana automates cloud native network creation and secures applications with a distributed firewall. Network Security Free cloud-securitykubernetesaccess-controlnetwork-security

DenyHosts 0 ( 0 ) DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts. Network Security Free sshsecuritylinuxaccess-control

Absolute Control 0 ( 0 ) Absolute Security provides a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers endpoint-to-network access coverage, automated security compliance, and secure endpoint and access solutions. Endpoint Security Commercial endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionaccess-controlcompliance