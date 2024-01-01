access-control

Verity Logo

Verity

0 (0)

Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.

GRC
Commercial
governancecompliancerisk-managementaccess-controlauditframework
Contribution Guidelines Logo

Contribution Guidelines

0 (0)

Guidelines for contributing to a cybersecurity tools and resources list

Training and Resources
Free
access-controlasset-inventorycompliancecybersecurityinfrastructuresecurity-auditsecurity-standards
AWS IAM Identity Center Logo

AWS IAM Identity Center

0 (0)

Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsiamaccess-control
AWS Cloud Security Logo

AWS Cloud Security

0 (0)

AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycomplianceencryptionaccess-controlmonitoring
Securing Applications in Kubernetes Engine Logo

Securing Applications in Kubernetes Engine

0 (0)

Learn how to secure applications in Kubernetes Engine by granting varying levels of privilege based on requirements.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetessecurityaccess-controlpod-securitycontainer-securityapparmor
Romana Logo

Romana

0 (0)

Romana automates cloud native network creation and secures applications with a distributed firewall.

Network Security
Free
cloud-securitykubernetesaccess-controlnetwork-security
DenyHosts Logo

DenyHosts

0 (0)

DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts.

Network Security
Free
sshsecuritylinuxaccess-control
Absolute Control Logo

Absolute Control

0 (0)

Absolute Security provides a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers endpoint-to-network access coverage, automated security compliance, and secure endpoint and access solutions.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionaccess-controlcompliance
Grafeas Logo

Grafeas

0 (0)

An open-source artifact metadata API for managing metadata about software resources and governing the software supply chain.

Miscellaneous
Free
metadatasoftware-supply-chaincomplianceaccess-control
Gatekeeper Library by Psecio Logo

Gatekeeper Library by Psecio

0 (0)

A simple drop-in library for managing users, permissions, and groups in your application.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
rbacaccess-controlpermissions