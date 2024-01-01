10 tools and resources
Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.
Guidelines for contributing to a cybersecurity tools and resources list
Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications.
AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.
Learn how to secure applications in Kubernetes Engine by granting varying levels of privilege based on requirements.
Romana automates cloud native network creation and secures applications with a distributed firewall.
DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts.
Absolute Security provides a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers endpoint-to-network access coverage, automated security compliance, and secure endpoint and access solutions.
An open-source artifact metadata API for managing metadata about software resources and governing the software supply chain.
A simple drop-in library for managing users, permissions, and groups in your application.