WhyLabs LLM Security

WhyLabs is a platform that provides security and monitoring capabilities for Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI applications. It enables teams to protect LLM applications against malicious prompts, data leakage, and misinformation by implementing guardrails, continuous evaluations, and observability. Key features include: - Detecting and blocking prompts that present risks like prompt injections, data leaks, or excessive agency - Monitoring responses to identify malicious outputs, misinformation, or inappropriate content - Evaluating models for quality, toxicity, and relevance to identify vulnerabilities proactively - Implementing inline guardrails with customizable metrics, thresholds, and actions - Integrating with various LLM providers like LangChain, HuggingFace, OpenAI, Anthropic, etc. - Providing telemetry and logging for each prompt/response pair