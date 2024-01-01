WhyLabs LLM Security

FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
WhyLabs is a platform that provides security and monitoring capabilities for Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI applications. It enables teams to protect LLM applications against malicious prompts, data leakage, and misinformation by implementing guardrails, continuous evaluations, and observability. Key features include: - Detecting and blocking prompts that present risks like prompt injections, data leaks, or excessive agency - Monitoring responses to identify malicious outputs, misinformation, or inappropriate content - Evaluating models for quality, toxicity, and relevance to identify vulnerabilities proactively - Implementing inline guardrails with customizable metrics, thresholds, and actions - Integrating with various LLM providers like LangChain, HuggingFace, OpenAI, Anthropic, etc. - Providing telemetry and logging for each prompt/response pair
FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise.
SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that simplifies threat hunting and investigations, empowers analysts, accelerates security operations, and safeguards data.
Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.
Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform that enables security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including generative AI and large language models.
VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.