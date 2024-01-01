An AWS resource policy security checkup tool that identifies public, external account access, intra-org account access, and private resources.
Azure Security is a comprehensive suite of tools and resources provided by Microsoft Azure to ensure the security and protection of data and applications in the cloud, offering features such as identity and access management, threat protection, and security monitoring.
Docker security audit tool with custom audit profiles and JSON report generation based on CIS Docker 1.6 Benchmark.
A tool that determines what AWS API calls are logged by CloudTrail and what they are logged as, and can also be used as an attack simulation framework.
A free training course and lab environment for learning to test and attack cloud infrastructure, including AWS and Azure.
A multi-cloud tool for centralizing assets across multiple clouds with minimal configuration.
Cloud security project focusing on discovering and protecting privileged entities in AWS and Azure environments.