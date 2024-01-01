Adversa AI 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company focused on securing and hardening machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and large language models (LLMs) against adversarial attacks, privacy violations, and safety incidents. Their platform provides solutions for secure AI awareness, assessment, and assurance across various industries such as finance, insurance, automotive, biometrics, identity verification, internet, media, marketplaces, surveillance, Industry 4.0, smart cities, and smart homes. Adversa AI offers services like high-level analysis of AI/ML/LLM technologies to identify threat models and security architecture vulnerabilities, validation through real-world attack vectors and recommendations for defense, and continuous hardening and protection against known and unknown threats. The company also conducts research on LLM security, privacy, jailbreaks, red teaming, chatbot security, and publishes reports on secure AI. Additionally, they provide compliance assessments for regulations such as the EU AI Act, Digital Services Act, and Digital Markets Act.