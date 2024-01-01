Lakera Red is an automated safety and security assessment tool for GenAI applications
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company focused on securing and hardening machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and large language models (LLMs) against adversarial attacks, privacy violations, and safety incidents. Their platform provides solutions for secure AI awareness, assessment, and assurance across various industries such as finance, insurance, automotive, biometrics, identity verification, internet, media, marketplaces, surveillance, Industry 4.0, smart cities, and smart homes. Adversa AI offers services like high-level analysis of AI/ML/LLM technologies to identify threat models and security architecture vulnerabilities, validation through real-world attack vectors and recommendations for defense, and continuous hardening and protection against known and unknown threats. The company also conducts research on LLM security, privacy, jailbreaks, red teaming, chatbot security, and publishes reports on secure AI. Additionally, they provide compliance assessments for regulations such as the EU AI Act, Digital Services Act, and Digital Markets Act.
Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking.
VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.
CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise.
DIANNA is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion from Deep Instinct that analyzes and explains unknown threats, offering malware analysis and translating code intent into natural language.
Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.