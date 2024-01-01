express-brute 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests, increasing the delay with each request in a fibonacci-like sequence. Installation via npm: $ npm install express-brute A Simple Example var ExpressBrute = require('express-brute'); // stores state locally, don't use this in production var store = new ExpressBrute.MemoryStore(); var bruteforce = new ExpressBrute(store); app.post('/auth', bruteforce.prevent, // error 429 if we hit this route too often function (req, res, next) { res.send('Success!'); }); Classes ExpressBrute(store, options) store An instance of ExpressBrute.MemoryStore or some other ExpressBrute store (see a list of known stores below). options freeRetries The number of retries the user has before they need to start waiting (default: 2) minWait The initial wait time (in milliseconds) after the user runs out of retries (default: 500 milliseconds) maxWait The maximum amount of time (in milliseconds) between requests the user needs to wait (default: 15 minutes). The wait for a given request is determined by adding the time the user needed to wait for the previous two requests. lifetime The length of time (in seconds)