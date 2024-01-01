CloudScraper is a tool for enumerating cloud resources, including S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space.
AWS Security Hub is a cloud security posture management tool that automates security best practice checks, aggregates security alerts, and centralizes them in a single format, enhancing overall security monitoring and management in AWS environments.
Tool for analyzing cloud resources against best practices and generating reports.
A tool for pillaging Docker registries to extract image manifests and configurations.
Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data
A Python script that lists all main resources of your AWS account, helping you find resources that affect billing and/or security.
Kube-bench is a tool for checking Kubernetes security based on CIS Kubernetes Benchmark.