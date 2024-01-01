A command line tool that counts Amazon resources across regions and displays the results in a friendly format.
AWS Security Workshops: A collection of security workshops and hands-on content for AWS security services, techniques, and best practices. These workshops provide a deep dive into various AWS security services and techniques, and guide you through prepared scenarios that represent common use cases and security operational tasks. Visit the workshop portal to get started: https://awssecworkshops.com
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) - Version 3.0 Usage for cloud security audits on AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean.
Multi-cloud OSINT tool for enumerating public resources in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
Weave Scope automatically generates a map of your application for troubleshooting and monitoring Docker & Kubernetes.
Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.
Kubeadm is a tool for creating Kubernetes clusters with best practices.