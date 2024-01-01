AWS Security Workshops 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AWS Security Workshops: A collection of security workshops and hands-on content for AWS security services, techniques, and best practices. These workshops provide a deep dive into various AWS security services and techniques, and guide you through prepared scenarios that represent common use cases and security operational tasks. Visit the workshop portal to get started: https://awssecworkshops.com