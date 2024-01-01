Vanguards Onion Service Addon 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Even after deployment of the new v3 onion service protocol, the attacks facing onion services are wide-ranging, and still require more extensive modifications to fix in Tor-core itself. This addon rapid-prototypes defenses in a controller addon to make them available ahead of their official Tor-core release, for onion services that require high security as soon as possible. For installation methods and additional security information, refer to the README files provided.