Vanguards Onion Service Addon

Platform for hosting Jeopardy and 'King of the Hill' style Capture the Flag competitions.
Even after deployment of the new v3 onion service protocol, the attacks facing onion services are wide-ranging, and still require more extensive modifications to fix in Tor-core itself. This addon rapid-prototypes defenses in a controller addon to make them available ahead of their official Tor-core release, for onion services that require high security as soon as possible. For installation methods and additional security information, refer to the README files provided.
AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules
Porting GNU/Linux userland tools to the bionic/Linux userland of Android to provide access to the audit stream for Android applications with minimal overhead.
A collection of setup scripts for various security research tools with installers for tools like afl, angr, barf, and more.
A tool to verify the integrity of PNG, JNG, and MNG files and extract detailed information about the image.
A CLI tool for securely generating keys, passwords, and providing credentials without files, primarily for building secure BOSH deployments using Vault and Spruce.