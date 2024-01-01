Tor Detect Middleware Logo

Tor Detect Middleware

Tor Detect Middleware is an Express middleware that allows easy detection and redirection of Tor or Surface users, with features like recognizing TorUsers inside the req object, strictMode for collecting relay IPs, json-based database, customizable refresh time, and easy integration with Express.

Network Security
Free
tormiddlewareexpresssecurityweb-security

