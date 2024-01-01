A service for better visibility on networking issues in Kubernetes clusters by detecting traffic denied by iptables.
Tor Detect Middleware is an Express middleware that allows easy detection and redirection of Tor or Surface users, with features like recognizing TorUsers inside the req object, strictMode for collecting relay IPs, json-based database, customizable refresh time, and easy integration with Express.
A tool for exploiting HTTP/2 cleartext smuggling vulnerabilities
FingerprintX is a standalone utility for service discovery on open ports.
A Fake Protocol Server tool with support for multiple network services and protocols.
Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.
A multi-threading tool for sniffing HTTP header records with support for offline and live sniffing, TCP flow statistics, and JSON output.