Security-Guard helps secure microservices, serverless containers, and serverless functions by detecting and blocking exploits sent to services, as well as detecting and restarting compromised service pods. It can be used with vanilla Kubernetes and is integrated into Knative for easier use. The tool is essential as user containers deployed on Kubernetes may contain vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, or malicious code, which can be exploited by attackers for various malicious purposes.