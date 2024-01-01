A logging proxy tool created in response to the 'MongoDB Apocalypse', with Docker support.
Security-Guard helps secure microservices, serverless containers, and serverless functions by detecting and blocking exploits sent to services, as well as detecting and restarting compromised service pods. It can be used with vanilla Kubernetes and is integrated into Knative for easier use. The tool is essential as user containers deployed on Kubernetes may contain vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, or malicious code, which can be exploited by attackers for various malicious purposes.
A logging proxy tool created in response to the 'MongoDB Apocalypse', with Docker support.
Sysdig is a system visibility tool with native container support.
A framework for generating log events without the need for infrastructure, allowing for simple, repeatable, and randomized log event creation.
A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system with a focus on security and minimalism.
Apache Metron is a centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open-source big data technologies.
Procmon for Linux is a reimagining of the classic Procmon tool from Windows, allowing Linux developers to trace syscall activity efficiently.