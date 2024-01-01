ALTERNATIVES

OWASP ServerlessGoat 0 ( 0 ) A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses Application Security Free owaspsecurityserverless

yaramod 0 ( 0 ) Yaramod is a library for parsing YARA rules into AST and building new YARA rulesets with C++ programming interface. Application Security Free pythonrule-engineparseryarac++pip

diff-gui 0 ( 0 ) A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis. Application Security Free appsecapparmorfridamobile-securityappsec-tool

apkid 0 ( 0 ) APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files. Application Security Free malware-detectionmobile-securityreverse-engineeringsecurity-testing