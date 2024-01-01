A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses
A CSP plugin for hapi that allows setting Content Security Policy headers on a per-route basis, with options to configure directives like base-uri, child-src, and connect-src.
Yaramod is a library for parsing YARA rules into AST and building new YARA rulesets with C++ programming interface.
A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
Instrumentation-based approach for resolving reflective calls in Android apps.
A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation