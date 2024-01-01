5 tools and resources
Access Undenied parses AWS AccessDenied CloudTrail events, explains the reasons for them, and offers actionable fixes.
A tool that generates least privilege IAM policies for AWS services
IAM Zero detects IAM issues and suggests least-privilege policies for AWS and other cloud platforms.
AWS IAM Security Assessment tool for identifying violations of least privilege and generating risk-prioritized reports.
AirIAM is an AWS IAM to least privilege Terraform execution framework that compiles AWS IAM usage and leverages that data to create a least-privilege IAM Terraform.