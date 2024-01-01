least-privilege

Access Undenied on AWS

Access Undenied parses AWS AccessDenied CloudTrail events, explains the reasons for them, and offers actionable fixes.

Cloud and Container Security
Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator

A tool that generates least privilege IAM policies for AWS services

IAM & Credential Management
IAM Zero

IAM Zero detects IAM issues and suggests least-privilege policies for AWS and other cloud platforms.

IAM & Credential Management
Cloudsplaining

AWS IAM Security Assessment tool for identifying violations of least privilege and generating risk-prioritized reports.

IAM & Credential Management
AirIAM

AirIAM is an AWS IAM to least privilege Terraform execution framework that compiles AWS IAM usage and leverages that data to create a least-privilege IAM Terraform.

IAM & Credential Management
