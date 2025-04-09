SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform 0 Commercial

SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform is a comprehensive threat intelligence solution that combines multiple security modules to help organizations detect and respond to external cyber threats. The platform consists of several integrated modules: 1. Extended Threat Intelligence (XTI) - Provides real-time threat insights and context analysis to help security teams understand and prioritize threats. 2. Dark Web Monitoring - Scans dark web forums, markets, leak sites, and Telegram channels to detect credentials, data leaks, and other sensitive information that may have been exposed. 3. Attack Surface Management - Discovers and monitors an organization's external-facing digital assets to identify potential vulnerabilities and security gaps. 4. Brand Protection - Detects phishing attempts, brand impersonation, and compromised credentials to protect an organization's digital reputation. 5. Supply Chain Intelligence - Evaluates the security posture of third-party vendors and partners by providing insights on companies across various sectors and countries. The platform offers API integration capabilities with existing security infrastructure and SIEM solutions. It provides automated alerts and reporting features to help security teams identify and respond to threats more efficiently. SOCRadar also offers several free tools including Dark Web Report, Country Threat Landscape Report, and IOC Radar for basic threat intelligence needs. The platform is designed to provide visibility into external threats and help organizations take proactive security measures.