Commercial
Threat Management
Threat Intelligence
Dark Web
Attack Surface
Brand Protection
Monitoring
Data Breach
Phishing Detection
Threat Detection
Security Monitoring
Api Integration
SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform is a comprehensive threat intelligence solution that combines multiple security modules to help organizations detect and respond to external cyber threats. The platform consists of several integrated modules: 1. Extended Threat Intelligence (XTI) - Provides real-time threat insights and context analysis to help security teams understand and prioritize threats. 2. Dark Web Monitoring - Scans dark web forums, markets, leak sites, and Telegram channels to detect credentials, data leaks, and other sensitive information that may have been exposed. 3. Attack Surface Management - Discovers and monitors an organization's external-facing digital assets to identify potential vulnerabilities and security gaps. 4. Brand Protection - Detects phishing attempts, brand impersonation, and compromised credentials to protect an organization's digital reputation. 5. Supply Chain Intelligence - Evaluates the security posture of third-party vendors and partners by providing insights on companies across various sectors and countries. The platform offers API integration capabilities with existing security infrastructure and SIEM solutions. It provides automated alerts and reporting features to help security teams identify and respond to threats more efficiently. SOCRadar also offers several free tools including Dark Web Report, Country Threat Landscape Report, and IOC Radar for basic threat intelligence needs. The platform is designed to provide visibility into external threats and help organizations take proactive security measures.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

CISA Cybersecurity Alerts Logo
CISA Cybersecurity Alerts

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is a government agency that provides alerts, advisories, and resources to help protect the United States' critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

Free
Threat Management
2024 Data Breach Investigations Report Logo
2024 Data Breach Investigations Report

Get insights into the latest cybersecurity trends and expert advice on enhancing organizational security.

Free
Threat Management
IntelMQ Logo
IntelMQ

IntelMQ is a solution for IT security teams for collecting and processing security feeds using a message queuing protocol, with a focus on incident handling automation and threat intelligence processing.

Free
Threat Management
Signature-Base Logo
Signature-Base

YARA signature and IOC database for LOKI and THOR Lite scanners with high quality rules and IOCs.

Free
Threat Management
Detection Rules Logo
Detection Rules

Home for rules used by Elastic Security with code for unit testing, Kibana integration, and Red Team Automation.

Free
Threat Management
SeaSponge Logo
SeaSponge

SeaSponge is an accessible web-based threat modeling tool with a focus on accessibility, aesthetics, and intuitive user experience.

Free
Threat Management
Meta's ThreatExchange API Projects Logo
Meta's ThreatExchange API Projects

Repository with projects for photo and video hashing, content moderation, and signal exchange.

Free
Threat Management
Detection Content Repository Logo
Detection Content Repository

Repository for detection content with various types of rules and payloads.

Free
Threat Management

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds Logo

CTIChef.com Detection Feeds

A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.

Threat Management
OSINTLeak Logo

OSINTLeak

OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.

Digital Forensics
ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security