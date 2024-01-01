ATT&CK® Navigator 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The ATT&CK Navigator is designed to provide basic navigation and annotation of ATT&CK matrices, allowing users to visualize defensive coverage, red/blue team planning, frequency of detected techniques, or any other manipulation of the matrix cells. It also features the ability to define custom layers for specific views of the ATT&CK knowledge base.