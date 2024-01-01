ATT&CK® Navigator Logo

ATT&CK® Navigator

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

The ATT&CK Navigator is designed to provide basic navigation and annotation of ATT&CK matrices, allowing users to visualize defensive coverage, red/blue team planning, frequency of detected techniques, or any other manipulation of the matrix cells. It also features the ability to define custom layers for specific views of the ATT&CK knowledge base.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsattack-platformatt&ckcybersecurityinfosecthreat-intelligence

ALTERNATIVES