A parsing tool for Yara Scan Service's JSON output file to help maximize benefits and automate parsing of Yara Scan Service results.
The ATT&CK Navigator is designed to provide basic navigation and annotation of ATT&CK matrices, allowing users to visualize defensive coverage, red/blue team planning, frequency of detected techniques, or any other manipulation of the matrix cells. It also features the ability to define custom layers for specific views of the ATT&CK knowledge base.
CyBot is a free and open source threat intelligence chat bot with a community-driven plugin framework.
A tool for tracking, scanning, and filtering yara files with distributed scanning capabilities.
An open source threat intelligence platform for storing and managing cyber threat intelligence knowledge.
A curated collection of Sigma & Yara rules and Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) for threat detection and malware identification.
Bearded Avenger is a cybersecurity tool with various integrations and deployment instructions available.