CLI tool for ThreatCrowd.org with functions to query information based on email, IP address, domain, antivirus data, and MD5 hash. Example usage: threatcmd ip 4.2.2.1 threatcmd domain google.com threatcmd email fake@mail.com threatcmd av plugx threatcmd file 45b7fb10a4f9aebe85f2c537b33cc27c

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceip-lookup

