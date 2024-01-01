ALTERNATIVES

InQuest Labs 0 ( 0 ) The Trystero Project is a threat intelligence platform that measures email security efficacy and provides various tools and resources, while VMware Carbon Black offers endpoint protection and workload security solutions. Threat Management Free incident-responseendpoint-securitythreat-hunting

Sigma 0 ( 0 ) Sigma is a generic and open signature format for SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats. Threat Management Free security-analysissecurity-toolssiemthreat-huntingthreat-detection

IOC Parser 0 ( 0 ) A tool to extract indicators of compromise from security reports in PDF format. Threat Management Free iocfile-analysisaptpdf