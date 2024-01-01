Repository for detection content with various types of rules and payloads.
CLI tool for ThreatCrowd.org with functions to query information based on email, IP address, domain, antivirus data, and MD5 hash. Example usage: threatcmd ip 4.2.2.1 threatcmd domain google.com threatcmd email fake@mail.com threatcmd av plugx threatcmd file 45b7fb10a4f9aebe85f2c537b33cc27c
Repository for detection content with various types of rules and payloads.
The Trystero Project is a threat intelligence platform that measures email security efficacy and provides various tools and resources, while VMware Carbon Black offers endpoint protection and workload security solutions.
Real-time, container-based file scanning system for threat hunting and incident response.
Sigma is a generic and open signature format for SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats.
A tool to extract indicators of compromise from security reports in PDF format.
Open source web app for storing and searching Actor related data from users and public repositories.