ASPIA Products and Services Logo

ASPIA Products and Services

0
Commercial
MSSP
Security Operations
Workflow Automation
Vulnerability Management
Grc
Application Security
Risk Management
Compliance
Threat Intelligence
Security Monitoring
Visit Website

ASPIA InfoTech provides enterprise cybersecurity solutions and services focused on security workflow automation and risk management. The company offers several key solutions: 1. Application Security - Provides real-time visibility of applications and their vulnerabilities with risk-based insights. 2. Vulnerability Management - Automatically tracks vulnerabilities and assets to expedite remediation processes. 3. Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) - Streamlines compliance processes, including audit management, risk management, and third-party risk management. 4. Security Incident Management - Helps identify and manage security incidents and issues across the enterprise. Their service offerings are organized into four main categories: - Cyber Strategy: Helps organizations design cyber risk plans aligned with their threat landscape and business requirements. - Protect: Implements controls to safeguard organizational assets from existing and future threats. - Prudent: Incorporates tactical, technical, and threat intelligence data to enhance cyber risk vigilance. - Resilience: Combines industry methodologies to help organizations become more adaptable to cyber attacks. ASPIA's platform consolidates security processes, providing contextual security intelligence, risk-based prioritization, automated issue tracking, and continuous monitoring capabilities.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Outpost24 Managed Security Services Logo
Outpost24 Managed Security Services

Outpost24 Managed Security Services offers proactive security monitoring and management across networks, endpoints, applications, and clouds through a comprehensive CTEM platform with expert-led validation and unified risk visibility.

Commercial
MSSP

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Cloud Security