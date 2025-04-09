ASPIA Products and Services 0 Commercial

ASPIA InfoTech provides enterprise cybersecurity solutions and services focused on security workflow automation and risk management. The company offers several key solutions: 1. Application Security - Provides real-time visibility of applications and their vulnerabilities with risk-based insights. 2. Vulnerability Management - Automatically tracks vulnerabilities and assets to expedite remediation processes. 3. Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) - Streamlines compliance processes, including audit management, risk management, and third-party risk management. 4. Security Incident Management - Helps identify and manage security incidents and issues across the enterprise. Their service offerings are organized into four main categories: - Cyber Strategy: Helps organizations design cyber risk plans aligned with their threat landscape and business requirements. - Protect: Implements controls to safeguard organizational assets from existing and future threats. - Prudent: Incorporates tactical, technical, and threat intelligence data to enhance cyber risk vigilance. - Resilience: Combines industry methodologies to help organizations become more adaptable to cyber attacks. ASPIA's platform consolidates security processes, providing contextual security intelligence, risk-based prioritization, automated issue tracking, and continuous monitoring capabilities.