A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files.
abuse.ch is a platform providing community-driven threat intelligence on cyber threats, focusing on malware and botnets. It offers actionable threat intelligence data and operates platforms for IT security researchers to share relevant threat intel data with the community. Data from abuse.ch is integrated into many commercial and open-source security products, aiding vendors, organizations, ISPs, law enforcement, and government entities in fighting cyber threats.
A curated collection of Sigma & Yara rules and Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) for threat detection and malware identification.
HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks.
A tool for creating custom detection rules from YAML input
Collection of YARA signatures from recent malware research.
A tool for tracking, scanning, and filtering yara files with distributed scanning capabilities.