The Practice of Network Security Monitoring

A newsletter providing summarized cyber defense technical content for blue and purple teams to stay informed and protect their estates.
This book teaches readers how to use network security monitoring (NSM) to add a robust layer of protection around their networks. It covers deploying, building, and running an NSM operation using open source software and vendor-neutral tools, and shows how to interpret network evidence from server-side and client-side intrusions. Readers will learn how to determine where to deploy NSM platforms, deploy stand-alone or distributed NSM installations, use command line and graphical packet analysis tools, and integrate threat intelligence into NSM software to identify sophisticated adversaries. The book provides a comprehensive guide to building a security net to detect, contain, and control attacks, and is suitable for readers with no prior experience.
A repository of cybersecurity conference presentation slides from Black Hat, Offensivecon, and REcon.
A network of physical and online cyber warfare ranges for training and testing
Cybersecurity industry portal offering articles, tools, and resources.
Practical security handbook for .NET developers.
Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads.