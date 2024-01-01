Maltrail Logo

Maltrail is a malicious traffic detection system that utilizes publicly available blacklists, static trails from various AV reports, and custom user-defined lists to detect malicious and suspicious activities such as domain names, URLs, IP addresses, and HTTP User-Agent header values. It also employs advanced heuristic mechanisms for discovering unknown threats.

