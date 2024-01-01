TIH is an intelligence tool that helps you search for IOCs across multiple security feeds and APIs.
Maltrail is a malicious traffic detection system that utilizes publicly available blacklists, static trails from various AV reports, and custom user-defined lists to detect malicious and suspicious activities such as domain names, URLs, IP addresses, and HTTP User-Agent header values. It also employs advanced heuristic mechanisms for discovering unknown threats.
Repository of automatically generated YARA rules from Malpedia's YARA-Signator with detailed statistics.
Powershell Threat Hunting Module for scanning remote endpoints and collecting comprehensive information.
Collection of YARA signatures from recent malware research.
OpenIOC editor for building and manipulating threat intelligence data with support for various systems.
VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats.