Maltrail 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Maltrail is a malicious traffic detection system that utilizes publicly available blacklists, static trails from various AV reports, and custom user-defined lists to detect malicious and suspicious activities such as domain names, URLs, IP addresses, and HTTP User-Agent header values. It also employs advanced heuristic mechanisms for discovering unknown threats.