DeTCT is an attack surface management and digital risk protection platform that provides continuous monitoring of an organization's digital footprint to identify vulnerabilities and potential threats. The platform offers several core capabilities: 1. Attack Surface Discovery - Continuously monitors and identifies shadow IT, domain vulnerabilities, certificate weaknesses, configuration issues (DNS/SMTP/HTTP), open ports, IP/domain reputation, and cloud weaknesses. 2. Vulnerability Intelligence - Maps discovered vulnerabilities to assets and associated exploits, ranking them based on criticality to help organizations prioritize remediation efforts. 3. Digital Risk Protection - Monitors for domain and executive impersonation, brand infringement, and lookalike social handlers that could be used in social engineering attacks. 4. Data Breach Monitoring - Scans deep/dark web and surface web for leaked credentials, intellectual property, personal data, and other sensitive information that may have been exposed. 5. Social and Public Exposure Monitoring - Detects leaked source code, confidential files, PII/CII dumps, malicious mobile apps, and negative social sentiments that could indicate threats. 6. Third-Party Risk Monitoring - Extends visibility to third-party vendors' digital risk profiles, helping organizations manage supply chain cyber risks. The platform provides risk scores and hackability metrics to help organizations quantify their digital risk exposure and track improvements over time. It also offers recommended remediation actions to address identified issues.