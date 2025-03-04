DeTCT is an attack surface management and digital risk protection platform that provides continuous monitoring of an organization's digital footprint to identify vulnerabilities and potential threats. The platform offers several core capabilities: 1. Attack Surface Discovery - Continuously monitors and identifies shadow IT, domain vulnerabilities, certificate weaknesses, configuration issues (DNS/SMTP/HTTP), open ports, IP/domain reputation, and cloud weaknesses. 2. Vulnerability Intelligence - Maps discovered vulnerabilities to assets and associated exploits, ranking them based on criticality to help organizations prioritize remediation efforts. 3. Digital Risk Protection - Monitors for domain and executive impersonation, brand infringement, and lookalike social handlers that could be used in social engineering attacks. 4. Data Breach Monitoring - Scans deep/dark web and surface web for leaked credentials, intellectual property, personal data, and other sensitive information that may have been exposed. 5. Social and Public Exposure Monitoring - Detects leaked source code, confidential files, PII/CII dumps, malicious mobile apps, and negative social sentiments that could indicate threats. 6. Third-Party Risk Monitoring - Extends visibility to third-party vendors' digital risk profiles, helping organizations manage supply chain cyber risks. The platform provides risk scores and hackability metrics to help organizations quantify their digital risk exposure and track improvements over time. It also offers recommended remediation actions to address identified issues.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
XRATOR is a cybersecurity platform that continuously identifies vulnerabilities, assesses business risks, and manages security posture to align with strategic objectives and compliance requirements.
StrikeOne is a vulnerability management platform with AI capabilities that helps organizations identify, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities through attack surface management, vulnerability management, and cybersecurity posture assessment.
A platform that maps enterprise attack surfaces by consolidating asset inventory, prioritizing vulnerabilities based on exposure, and providing contextual visualization of security risks.
A dark web monitoring platform that scans dark and deep web sources to detect exposed organizational data, compromised credentials, domain spoofing, and supply chain threats.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Kriptos
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.