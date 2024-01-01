A tool that generates pseudo-malicious files to trigger YARA rules.
Munin is a online hash checker utility that retrieves valuable information from various online sources. The current version of Munin queries the following services: Virustotal HybridAnalysis Any.Run URLhaus MISP CAPE Malshare Valhalla Hashlookup Screenshot Default Mode - Read Hashes from File Usage: munin.py [-h] [-f path] [--vh search-string] [--vhrule search-string] [-o output] [--vtwaitquota] [--vtminav min-matches] [--limit hash-limit] [--vhmaxage days] [-c cache-db] [-i ini-file] [-s sample-folder] [--comment] [-p vt-comment-prefix] [--download] [-d download_path] [--nocache] [--nocsv] [--verifycert] [--sort] [--web] [-w port] [--cli] [--rescan] [--debug] Online Hash Checker optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -f path File to process (hash line by line OR csv with hash in each line - auto-detects position and comment) --vh search-string Query Valhalla for hashes by keyword, tags, YARA rule n
A Go library for manipulating YARA rulesets with the ability to programatically change metadata, rule names, and more.
A command-line program for finding secrets and sensitive information in textual data and Git history.
A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities
Binwalk is a tool for analyzing, reverse engineering, and extracting firmware images with security and Python 2.7 deprecation notices.
A tutorial on setting up a virtual ARM environment, reversing ARM binaries, and writing basic exploits for ARM using the trafman challenge of rwthCTF as an example.