eCrimeLabs provides a SOAR platform for threat detection and response, integrated with MISP.
VirusTotal is a service that analyzes suspicious files, domains, IPs, and URLs to detect malware and other breaches. It automatically shares the results with the security community, allowing for collaborative threat intelligence. The platform provides a range of features, including file scanning, URL scanning, and search functionality, as well as an API for automating submissions. By using VirusTotal, users can help to identify and combat malware and other cyber threats, while also contributing to the broader security community. Note: Users are advised not to submit personal information, and to review the Terms of Service and Privacy Notice before using the service.
A list of most queried domains based on passive DNS usage across the Umbrella global network.
Automatically create yara rules based on images embedded in office documents.
An IOC tracker written in Python that queries Google Custom Search Engines for various cybersecurity indicators and monitors domain status using Google Safe Browsing APIs.
ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.
Nessus efficiently scans for system vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues.