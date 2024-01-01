VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats.
ThreatKB is a knowledge base workflow management dashboard for YARA rules and C2 artifacts. Rules are categorized and used to denote intent, severity, and confidence in accumulated artifacts. To start using ThreatKB, check out our wiki. Installing by Docker is the currently recommended way of setting up ThreatKB, directions are included as the first link in the wiki. Installation by source is included in the wiki as well. ThreatKB utilizes Plyara to parse YARA rules into Python dictionaries. A huge thank you to the Plyara team! When a release is created, the system first pulls all signatures that are in the release state. Then, it gathers all signatures that are in the staging state and checks their revision history for the most recently released revision that is in the release state. If it finds it, it will include it in the release. If it does not find any previously released revisions, it will
Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.
Create deceptive webpages to deceive and redirect attackers away from real websites by cloning them.
Repository of Yara Rules created by TjNel.
RiskAnalytics Solutions offers community projects for cyber threat intelligence sharing and collaboration.
Powershell Threat Hunting Module for scanning remote endpoints and collecting comprehensive information.