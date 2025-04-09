Flare Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services

Flare Security offers a threat exposure management solution that monitors organizations across clear and dark web environments to detect potential security threats. The platform integrates dark web monitoring, threat actor analytics, and illicit community monitoring to provide actionable intelligence on company name mentions, leaked credentials, public GitHub disclosures, stealer logs, and other organization-specific threats. Key capabilities include: - Monitoring of cybercrime forums, markets, infected device marketplaces, and thousands of illicit communities - Threat detection across clear and dark web environments with filtering to reduce false positives - Integration with SIEM, SOAR, and ticketing solutions through a REST API - Credential leak monitoring and data breach detection - Executive and VIP monitoring capabilities - Supply chain ransomware monitoring - Account and session takeover prevention The platform aims to consolidate multiple security functions, potentially replacing 3-5 separate tools according to their marketing materials. It focuses on providing actionable intelligence that can be integrated into existing security workflows with setup reportedly taking around 30 minutes. Flare's solution incorporates data science, machine learning, and AI technologies to analyze threat data and provide context-rich alerts. The platform maintains an archive of data from cybercrime communities, enabling both real-time searching and historical analysis.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.
A minimalistic Java library for representing threat model data in a normalized way and automating threat intelligence extraction.
ThreatMiner is a threat intelligence portal that aggregates data from various sources and provides contextual information related to indicators of compromise (IOCs).
A python3 application for querying sites hosting publicly pasted data and scanning for sensitive information.
Unified repository for Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender containing security content, detections, queries, playbooks, and resources to secure environments and hunt for threats.
A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources
Acapulco is a Splunk application that automatically generates meta-events from hpfeeds channels and visualizes them using D3.js.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.