Flare Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services

Flare Security offers a threat exposure management solution that monitors organizations across clear and dark web environments to detect potential security threats. The platform integrates dark web monitoring, threat actor analytics, and illicit community monitoring to provide actionable intelligence on company name mentions, leaked credentials, public GitHub disclosures, stealer logs, and other organization-specific threats. Key capabilities include: - Monitoring of cybercrime forums, markets, infected device marketplaces, and thousands of illicit communities - Threat detection across clear and dark web environments with filtering to reduce false positives - Integration with SIEM, SOAR, and ticketing solutions through a REST API - Credential leak monitoring and data breach detection - Executive and VIP monitoring capabilities - Supply chain ransomware monitoring - Account and session takeover prevention The platform aims to consolidate multiple security functions, potentially replacing 3-5 separate tools according to their marketing materials. It focuses on providing actionable intelligence that can be integrated into existing security workflows with setup reportedly taking around 30 minutes. Flare's solution incorporates data science, machine learning, and AI technologies to analyze threat data and provide context-rich alerts. The platform maintains an archive of data from cybercrime communities, enabling both real-time searching and historical analysis.