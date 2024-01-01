A collection of YARA rules for research and hunting purposes.
Malware Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) provided by ESET Research to help the security community fight malware, including Yara rules, Snort rules, and lists of malware sample digests in various formats. Contributions and issue reports are welcome under the BSD two-clause license.
Curated datasets for developing and testing detections in SIEM installations.
Repository of IOCs provided under the Apache 2.0 license
A daily collection of IOCs from various sources, including articles and tweets.
Sample detection rules and dashboards for Google Security Operations
Home for rules used by Elastic Security with code for unit testing, Kibana integration, and Red Team Automation.