RogueApps is a repository that documents observed Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) associated with OIDC/OAuth 2.0 application attacks. It serves as a collaborative platform for security professionals to share information about malicious applications exploiting OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect protocols. The project maintains a curated list of rogue applications, their characteristics, and attack patterns. This information is stored in a JSON format, allowing for easy integration and analysis. RogueApps provides a web interface for browsing the collected data, making it accessible for researchers and practitioners in the field of cybersecurity. The platform encourages community contributions through a structured process, ensuring the quality and relevance of the information shared.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
Converts OpenIOC v1.0 XML files into STIX Indicators, generating STIX v1.2 and CybOX v2.1 content.
Unified repository for Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender containing security content, detections, queries, playbooks, and resources to secure environments and hunt for threats.
Collect various intelligence sources for hosts in CSV format.
A PowerShell script to interact with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework via its own API using the deprecated MediaWiki API.
Repository of Yara Rules created by TjNel.
A robust Python implementation of TAXII Services with a friendly pythonic API.