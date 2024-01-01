Rogueapps 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

RogueApps is a repository that documents observed Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) associated with OIDC/OAuth 2.0 application attacks. It serves as a collaborative platform for security professionals to share information about malicious applications exploiting OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect protocols. The project maintains a curated list of rogue applications, their characteristics, and attack patterns. This information is stored in a JSON format, allowing for easy integration and analysis. RogueApps provides a web interface for browsing the collected data, making it accessible for researchers and practitioners in the field of cybersecurity. The platform encourages community contributions through a structured process, ensuring the quality and relevance of the information shared.