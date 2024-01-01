Rogueapps Logo

Rogueapps

0.0

Report Issue

Visit WebsitePromote

RogueApps is a repository that documents observed Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) associated with OIDC/OAuth 2.0 application attacks. It serves as a collaborative platform for security professionals to share information about malicious applications exploiting OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect protocols. The project maintains a curated list of rogue applications, their characteristics, and attack patterns. This information is stored in a JSON format, allowing for easy integration and analysis. RogueApps provides a web interface for browsing the collected data, making it accessible for researchers and practitioners in the field of cybersecurity. The platform encourages community contributions through a structured process, ensuring the quality and relevance of the information shared.

Threat Management
Free
application-securitythreat-intelligencecollaborationopen-source

FEATURES

This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.

Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.

Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.

ALTERNATIVES

openioc-to-stix Logo
openioc-to-stix
0.0

Converts OpenIOC v1.0 XML files into STIX Indicators, generating STIX v1.2 and CybOX v2.1 content.

Threat Management
Free
iocpythonstix
Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender Logo
Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender
0.0

Unified repository for Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender containing security content, detections, queries, playbooks, and resources to secure environments and hunt for threats.

Threat Management
Free
security-operationsthreat-huntingmicrosoft-sentinel
Hostintel Logo
Hostintel
0.0

Collect various intelligence sources for hosts in CSV format.

Threat Management
Free
pythonintelligence-gatheringcsv-output
Invoke-ATTACKAPI [DEPRECATED] Logo
Invoke-ATTACKAPI [DEPRECATED]
0.0

A PowerShell script to interact with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework via its own API using the deprecated MediaWiki API.

Threat Management
Free
frameworkpowershellsecuritymitre
yara_repo Logo
yara_repo
0.0

Repository of Yara Rules created by TjNel.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionrule-enginethreat-intelligencethreat-huntingyara
OpenTAXII Logo
OpenTAXII
0.0

A robust Python implementation of TAXII Services with a friendly pythonic API.

Threat Management
Free
pythontaxii