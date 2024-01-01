11 tools and resources
A tool that generates pseudo-malicious files to trigger YARA rules.
Cyber Intelligence Management Platform with threat tracking, forensic artifacts, and YARA rule storage.
A collection of Yara rules for detecting malware evasion techniques
Repository of YARA rules for identifying and classifying malware.
Knowledge base workflow management dashboard for YARA rules and C2 artifacts.
Define and validate YARA rule metadata with CCCS YARA Specification.
FARA is a repository of purposefully erroneous Yara rules for training security analysts.
Fast suspicious file finder for threat hunting and live forensics.
Automatically create yara rules based on images embedded in office documents.
Use FindYara, an IDA python plugin, to scan your binary with yara rules and quickly jump to matches.
Open Source Intelligence solution for threat intelligence data enrichment and quick analysis of suspicious files or malware.