Arya - The Reverse YARA Logo

Arya - The Reverse YARA

A tool that generates pseudo-malicious files to trigger YARA rules.

Malware Analysis
yara-rulesmalware-research
Malstrom Logo

Malstrom

Cyber Intelligence Management Platform with threat tracking, forensic artifacts, and YARA rule storage.

Threat Management
forensic-artifactsyara-rules
Yara-Unprotect Logo

Yara-Unprotect

A collection of Yara rules for detecting malware evasion techniques

Malware Analysis
yara-rulesmalware-detection
yara-rules Logo

yara-rules

Repository of YARA rules for identifying and classifying malware.

Threat Management
malware-detectionthreat-detectionyara-rulesthreat-intelligencebinary-security
ThreatKB Logo

ThreatKB

Knowledge base workflow management dashboard for YARA rules and C2 artifacts.

Threat Management
threat-intelligenceyara-rules
Canadian Centre for Cyber Security CCCS YARA Specification Logo

Canadian Centre for Cyber Security CCCS YARA Specification

Define and validate YARA rule metadata with CCCS YARA Specification.

Malware Analysis
yarayara-rulesmitre-attackthreat-intelligence
FARA Logo

FARA

FARA is a repository of purposefully erroneous Yara rules for training security analysts.

Training and Resources
yarayara-rulestrainingsecurity-analysisbinary-analysis
FastFinder Logo

FastFinder

Fast suspicious file finder for threat hunting and live forensics.

Security Operations
threat-huntingtriageyara-rulesmalware-detection
Halogen Logo

Halogen

Automatically create yara rules based on images embedded in office documents.

Threat Management
yara-rulesmalware-analysisthreat-huntingfile-analysisbinary-securityimage-processing
FindYara Logo

FindYara

Use FindYara, an IDA python plugin, to scan your binary with yara rules and quickly jump to matches.

Malware Analysis
binary-analysisyara-rules
BlueBox Malware Analysis Box and Cyber Threat Hunting Logo

BlueBox Malware Analysis Box and Cyber Threat Hunting

Open Source Intelligence solution for threat intelligence data enrichment and quick analysis of suspicious files or malware.

Threat Management
osintthreat-intelligencemalware-analysisfile-analysisyara-rulesmachine-learning