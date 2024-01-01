RiskAnalytics Solutions Community Projects

ALTERNATIVES

ProcFilter 0 ( 0 ) ProcFilter is a process filtering system for Windows with built-in YARA integration, designed for malware analysts to create YARA signatures for Windows environments. Threat Management Free windowsevent-logmalware-analysisyara

Hippocampe 0 ( 0 ) Hippocampe is a threat feed aggregator with configurable confidence levels and a Hipposcore for determining maliciousness. Threat Management Free open-sourcerest-apielasticsearchthreat-feed