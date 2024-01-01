RiskAnalytics Solutions Community Projects

A cybersecurity concept categorizing indicators of compromise based on their level of difficulty for threat actors to change.
Supporting the community of analysts and threat hunters, RiskAnalytics offers subscription-based threat intel, industry-leading threat feed ShadowNet, authoritative open sources AutoShun and Malware Domains, and partnership with Google's VirusTotal for threat confirmation.
TIH is an intelligence tool that helps you search for IOCs across multiple security feeds and APIs.
ProcFilter is a process filtering system for Windows with built-in YARA integration, designed for malware analysts to create YARA signatures for Windows environments.
Hippocampe is a threat feed aggregator with configurable confidence levels and a Hipposcore for determining maliciousness.
Repository of YARA rules for identifying and classifying malware.
A tracker that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware, providing real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns.