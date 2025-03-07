Kaduu Darknetsearch 0 Commercial

Kaduu Darknetsearch is a dark web monitoring and cyber threat intelligence solution that continuously scans dark web markets, Telegram channels, paste sites, botnet logs, IRC, social media, and other sources to detect exposed organizational data. The platform offers several key capabilities: 1. Leak Detection: Identifies stolen data, compromised credentials, and supply chain threats in real-time across dark web forums, Telegram, Discord, onion sites, I2P networks, and paste sites. 2. Domain & Brand Protection: Monitors for typo-squatting domains, phishing sites, and brand impersonation attempts across websites and app stores, providing details on WHOIS information, geolocation, open web services, and visual analysis of potential logo spoofing. 3. Attack Surface Discovery: Provides visibility into an organization's digital footprint, detecting exposures such as high-risk CVEs, misconfigurations, and unsecured ports. 4. Ransomware Monitoring: Tracks potential ransomware threats within supply chains and partner networks, focusing on major ransomware groups like LockBit, Cl0p, Alphv, and Black Basta. 5. Live Darknet Investigations: Enables real-time searches across the darknet using proxy services to determine if organizational assets are mentioned on Tor or I2P sites. The service offers both continuous monitoring solutions and one-time darknet reports that analyze an organization's digital footprint, providing information on exposed credentials, leak trends, high-risk users, and potentially spoofed domains.