threat_note

Threatnote.io is a comprehensive Threat Intelligence Program Management Solution that helps manage the entire CTI lifecycle. It offers features such as tracking threat hunting activity, managing intelligence requirements and stakeholders, beautiful stakeholder reporting, collection management framework, and integrations with various 3rd party tools and services. Additionally, it provides actor tracking, rule repository, and supports multiple syntax formats. It also enables enrichment of data by connecting with various tools and services, providing stakeholders with more visibility and showcasing the value of the CTI program. The platform supports tracking of threat groups targeting specific verticals, documenting threats faced by industries, identifying and managing MITRE ATT&CK TTP's, associating threat hunts with threat groups, and tracking targeted regions and sectors for analytics.