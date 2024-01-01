MISP Project

API for querying domain security information, categorization, and related data.
MISP, the open source threat intelligence platform, facilitates the sharing, storage, correlation, and analysis of threat intelligence data, helping combat targeted attacks, financial fraud, and counter-terrorism. It supports automated exports for IDS or SIEM in STIX or OpenIOC formats and synchronizes with other MISPs, enhancing the utility of stored data.
A modular tool for collecting intelligence sources for files and outputting in CSV format.
Repository of YARA rules for identifying and classifying malware.
A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.
A cybersecurity tool for managing data points and cyber threat indicators with a focus on neo4j data traversal.
Aggregates security threats from online sources and outputs to various formats.