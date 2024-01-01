MISP Project Logo

MISP, the open source threat intelligence platform, facilitates the sharing, storage, correlation, and analysis of threat intelligence data, helping combat targeted attacks, financial fraud, and counter-terrorism. It supports automated exports for IDS or SIEM in STIX or OpenIOC formats and synchronizes with other MISPs, enhancing the utility of stored data.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemispthreat-sharingthreat-analysisstix

