MISP Project 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

MISP, the open source threat intelligence platform, facilitates the sharing, storage, correlation, and analysis of threat intelligence data, helping combat targeted attacks, financial fraud, and counter-terrorism. It supports automated exports for IDS or SIEM in STIX or OpenIOC formats and synchronizes with other MISPs, enhancing the utility of stored data.