A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication.
Maltiverse automates the process of onboarding and maintaining Threat Intelligence sources, providing a strongly effective and affordable service for small and medium-sized SecOps teams. It offers features such as IoC Search, Threat Intel Feeds, and Integrations to enhance threat intelligence capabilities. The IoC Search engine allows for deep dives into IoC datasets, while Threat Intel Feeds provide IoC packages ready for consumption. Additionally, Maltiverse offers integrations with various security stacks to enhance threat intelligence capabilities.
Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources.
A tool for extracting IOCs from various input sources and converting them into JSON format.
A tool for creating custom detection rules from YAML input
Search engine for Windows executable files and hashes, providing insights into file prevalence, behavior, and security information.
A tool to extract indicators of compromise from security reports in PDF format.