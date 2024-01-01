Maltiverse Logo

Maltiverse automates the process of onboarding and maintaining Threat Intelligence sources, providing a strongly effective and affordable service for small and medium-sized SecOps teams. It offers features such as IoC Search, Threat Intel Feeds, and Integrations to enhance threat intelligence capabilities. The IoC Search engine allows for deep dives into IoC datasets, while Threat Intel Feeds provide IoC packages ready for consumption. Additionally, Maltiverse offers integrations with various security stacks to enhance threat intelligence capabilities.

A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication.

