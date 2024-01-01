A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.
The Phishing Intelligence Engine (PIE) is an Active Defense framework that continuously evaluates Office 365 Message Trace logs for malicious contents, uses RegEx and Threat Feed correlation to determine email risk, automatically responds to attacks, and integrates with Dynamic Case Management for metrics tracking and email security verification. Note: This framework is not officially supported by LogRhythm.
House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python.
A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet.
MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats.
Rspamd is an advanced spam filtering system and email processing framework with comprehensive features like Lua API and asynchronous network API.
A tool for analyzing Android applications in local storage with various functionalities.