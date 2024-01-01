Phishing Intelligence Engine (PIE) Logo

The Phishing Intelligence Engine (PIE) is an Active Defense framework that continuously evaluates Office 365 Message Trace logs for malicious contents, uses RegEx and Threat Feed correlation to determine email risk, automatically responds to attacks, and integrates with Dynamic Case Management for metrics tracking and email security verification. Note: This framework is not officially supported by LogRhythm.

