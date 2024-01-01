APT Groups and Operations 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A Google sheet spreadsheet containing a comprehensive list of APT groups and operations, providing a reference for tracking and mapping different names and naming schemes used by cybersecurity companies and antivirus vendors. The spreadsheet includes tabs for different countries and regions, as well as an 'Unknown' tab for groups with no attribution. It also highlights overlaps between different groups and provides a search function for easy lookup. The spreadsheet is licensed under CC Creative Commons - Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) and is open for contributions from threat intel researchers, malware analysts, and vendor representatives.