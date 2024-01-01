A serverless application for creating and monitoring URL tokens with threat intelligence and customizable alerts.
A Google sheet spreadsheet containing a comprehensive list of APT groups and operations, providing a reference for tracking and mapping different names and naming schemes used by cybersecurity companies and antivirus vendors. The spreadsheet includes tabs for different countries and regions, as well as an 'Unknown' tab for groups with no attribution. It also highlights overlaps between different groups and provides a search function for easy lookup. The spreadsheet is licensed under CC Creative Commons - Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) and is open for contributions from threat intel researchers, malware analysts, and vendor representatives.
Tool for dataviz and statistical analysis of threat intelligence feeds, presented in cybersecurity conferences for measuring IQ of threat intelligence feeds.
A command-line tool that fetches known URLs from various sources to identify potential security threats and vulnerabilities.
Generate Bro intel files from pdf or html reports.
A cybersecurity tool for managing data points and cyber threat indicators with a focus on neo4j data traversal.
A database of Tor exit nodes with their corresponding IP addresses and timestamps.