A script that checks for common best-practices around deploying Docker containers in production.
SpiderFoot is an open-source tool that automates the process of gathering OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping, helping organizations identify potential security risks.
A comprehensive open dictionary of fault injection patterns and predictable resource locations for dynamic application security testing
DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner
Command line interface for managing and inspecting images, policies, subscriptions, and registries with support for various operating systems and packages.
A hybrid mobile app for Android that intentionally contains vulnerabilities for testing and education
An OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn for social engineering attacks or security testing purposes.