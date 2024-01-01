SpiderFoot

ALTERNATIVES

FuzzDB 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive open dictionary of fault injection patterns and predictable resource locations for dynamic application security testing Vulnerability Management Free appsecattack-pathsbinary-securitysecurity-testingvulnerability-detection

Anchore CLI 0 ( 0 ) Command line interface for managing and inspecting images, policies, subscriptions, and registries with support for various operating systems and packages. Vulnerability Management Free clidockerimage-management