CTIChef.com Detection Feeds

CTIChef.com Detection Feeds is a cyber threat intelligence service offering three tiers of detection rule feeds: 1. New Detection Rules Feed: A free service that provides a continuous stream of newly published detection rules collected from over 40 public GitHub repositories. This feed adds approximately 6 new entities per day and is designed for individual researchers, students, or security teams with limited budgets who want to track emerging detection trends. 2. Detection Rules Pro Feed: A paid service ($500/month) that delivers both new rules and rule modifications. The rules are pre-processed with extracted key observables (IPs, hashes, etc.) for direct implementation in SIEM/TIP platforms. This feed adds approximately 511 entities per day and is targeted at SOC teams and detection engineers requiring actionable data. 3. Enterprise Detection Intelligence Feed: A premium service ($1500/month) that builds upon the Pro feed by adding analysis and guidance, including rule change analysis with impact assessments, correlation to active CVEs and threat campaigns, and weekly detection engineering briefs. This feed adds approximately 595 entities per day and is designed for mature security operations centers and threat intelligence teams. The platform focuses on making detection rules accessible and actionable for security teams at different maturity levels, enabling them to enhance their threat detection capabilities with community-sourced intelligence.