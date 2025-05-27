CTIChef.com Detection Feeds is a cyber threat intelligence service offering three tiers of detection rule feeds: 1. New Detection Rules Feed: A free service that provides a continuous stream of newly published detection rules collected from over 40 public GitHub repositories. This feed adds approximately 6 new entities per day and is designed for individual researchers, students, or security teams with limited budgets who want to track emerging detection trends. 2. Detection Rules Pro Feed: A paid service ($500/month) that delivers both new rules and rule modifications. The rules are pre-processed with extracted key observables (IPs, hashes, etc.) for direct implementation in SIEM/TIP platforms. This feed adds approximately 511 entities per day and is targeted at SOC teams and detection engineers requiring actionable data. 3. Enterprise Detection Intelligence Feed: A premium service ($1500/month) that builds upon the Pro feed by adding analysis and guidance, including rule change analysis with impact assessments, correlation to active CVEs and threat campaigns, and weekly detection engineering briefs. This feed adds approximately 595 entities per day and is designed for mature security operations centers and threat intelligence teams. The platform focuses on making detection rules accessible and actionable for security teams at different maturity levels, enabling them to enhance their threat detection capabilities with community-sourced intelligence.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Unified repository for Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft 365 Defender containing security content, detections, queries, playbooks, and resources to secure environments and hunt for threats.
A sophisticated npm attack attributed to North Korean threat actors, targeting technology firms and their employees.
RogueApps is a collaborative repository documenting TTPs of malicious OIDC/OAuth 2.0 applications for cybersecurity research and awareness.
A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.
Open Source Threat Intelligence Collector with plugin-oriented framework.
ProcFilter is a process filtering system for Windows with built-in YARA integration, designed for malware analysts to create YARA signatures for Windows environments.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.