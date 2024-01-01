A tool that checks for hijackable packages in NPM and Python Pypi registries
BeSECURE is a vulnerability assessment and management tool that uses patented technology to accurately identify vulnerabilities and threat intelligence to prioritize them by risk. Organizations of any size, from 100 to 10,000 use BeSECURE. Vulnerability management is a necessity for any industry, but especially those with cybersecurity compliance and regulatory standards. IT security, banking and financial institutions, infrastructure, public sector, and government all require vulnerability management as part of a layered cybersecurity strategy to ensure private, sensitive data is protected and business critical systems are secured. BeSECURE supports a wide range of compatible systems, including Microsoft, UNIX, Novell, network devices, and others. It is quite easy to use and provides accurate results. The tool is designed to help organizations identify and prioritize vulnerabilities, and then remediate them to reduce the risk of a data breach. BeSECURE is a powerful tool that can help organizations protect their sensitive data and systems from cyber threats.
OCaml bindings to the YARA scanning engine for integrating YARA scanning capabilities into OCaml projects
iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment.
All-in-one vulnerability intelligence platform for prioritizing remediation efforts and driving security strategies.
An open-source tool for finding security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, and infrastructure misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code
A Java based HTTP/HTTPS proxy for assessing web application vulnerability with various useful features.