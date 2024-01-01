BeSECURE Vulnerability Management 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

BeSECURE is a vulnerability assessment and management tool that uses patented technology to accurately identify vulnerabilities and threat intelligence to prioritize them by risk. Organizations of any size, from 100 to 10,000 use BeSECURE. Vulnerability management is a necessity for any industry, but especially those with cybersecurity compliance and regulatory standards. IT security, banking and financial institutions, infrastructure, public sector, and government all require vulnerability management as part of a layered cybersecurity strategy to ensure private, sensitive data is protected and business critical systems are secured. BeSECURE supports a wide range of compatible systems, including Microsoft, UNIX, Novell, network devices, and others. It is quite easy to use and provides accurate results. The tool is designed to help organizations identify and prioritize vulnerabilities, and then remediate them to reduce the risk of a data breach. BeSECURE is a powerful tool that can help organizations protect their sensitive data and systems from cyber threats.