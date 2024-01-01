BlueBox Malware Analysis Box and Cyber Threat Hunting 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

BlueBox is an Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) solution that provides threat intelligence data about specific files, IPs, domains, and URLs, allowing for quick analysis of suspicious files or malware. It offers enrichment of threat intelligence for malware and observables, scales out to speed up threat info retrieval, and includes features such as static analysis of files, detection using YARA rules, machine learning for URL and phishing website detection, and extraction of lexical features to aid in identifying malicious websites. The application is built with Python3, Flask, JavaScript, Bootstrap, SQLAlchemy, Scikit-learn, JSON, and YARA rules.