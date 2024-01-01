BlueBox Malware Analysis Box and Cyber Threat Hunting

Automatic YARA rule generator based on Koodous reports with limited false positives.
BlueBox is an Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) solution that provides threat intelligence data about specific files, IPs, domains, and URLs, allowing for quick analysis of suspicious files or malware. It offers enrichment of threat intelligence for malware and observables, scales out to speed up threat info retrieval, and includes features such as static analysis of files, detection using YARA rules, machine learning for URL and phishing website detection, and extraction of lexical features to aid in identifying malicious websites. The application is built with Python3, Flask, JavaScript, Bootstrap, SQLAlchemy, Scikit-learn, JSON, and YARA rules.
Provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation, offering three different products to meet the needs of organizations of various sizes and maturity levels.
HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks.
A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.
A cybersecurity concept categorizing indicators of compromise based on their level of difficulty for threat actors to change.
Repository of Yara signatures for detecting targeted attacks on civil society organizations