CyberAlerts is a threat and vulnerability monitoring platform that aggregates information from multiple trusted security sources. The platform enables users to create customized search queries to track specific vendors, products, CVE IDs, threat actors, and business names. It performs continuous monitoring of these queries every 10-15 minutes. The system features: - Real-time dashboards for monitoring threat and vulnerability trends - Integration capabilities with email, RSS feeds, APIs, and Slack - Automated alert notifications for new matches - Custom search query functionality for targeted monitoring - Continuous source monitoring from trusted vulnerability databases and threat intelligence sources The platform provides visibility through: - Latest vulnerability notifications - Trending security issues - NCSC alerts and advisories - Critical security news - CVE tracking and updates Users can receive notifications through multiple channels and integrate the data into existing security workflows and tools.