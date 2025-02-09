CyberAlerts Logo

CyberAlerts is a threat and vulnerability monitoring platform that aggregates information from multiple trusted security sources. The platform enables users to create customized search queries to track specific vendors, products, CVE IDs, threat actors, and business names. It performs continuous monitoring of these queries every 10-15 minutes. The system features: - Real-time dashboards for monitoring threat and vulnerability trends - Integration capabilities with email, RSS feeds, APIs, and Slack - Automated alert notifications for new matches - Custom search query functionality for targeted monitoring - Continuous source monitoring from trusted vulnerability databases and threat intelligence sources The platform provides visibility through: - Latest vulnerability notifications - Trending security issues - NCSC alerts and advisories - Critical security news - CVE tracking and updates Users can receive notifications through multiple channels and integrate the data into existing security workflows and tools.

AppCompatProcessor Logo
AppCompatProcessor

A tool designed to extract additional value from enterprise-wide AppCompat / AmCache data

Free
Threat Management
Cyber Cure free intelligence feeds Logo
Cyber Cure free intelligence feeds

Intelligence feeds for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about emerging threats and trends.

Commercial
Threat Management
MISP Project Logo
MISP Project

MISP is an open source threat intelligence platform that enhances threat information sharing and analysis.

Free
Threat Management
Malware Signatures Overview Logo
Malware Signatures Overview

Repository of Yara signatures for detecting targeted attacks on civil society organizations

Free
Threat Management
yara_rules Logo
yara_rules

A collection of YARA rules for Windows, Linux, and Other threats.

Free
Threat Management
Yara Rule Generator Logo
Yara Rule Generator

A tool for quick and effective Yara rule creation to isolate malware families and malicious objects.

Free
Threat Management
ActorTrackr Logo
ActorTrackr

Open source web app for storing and searching Actor related data from users and public repositories.

Free
Threat Management
bro-intel-generator Logo
bro-intel-generator

Generate Bro intel files from pdf or html reports.

Free
Threat Management

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Kriptos Logo

Kriptos

An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.

Commercial
Data Protection
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security