CyberAlerts is a threat and vulnerability monitoring platform that aggregates information from multiple trusted security sources. The platform enables users to create customized search queries to track specific vendors, products, CVE IDs, threat actors, and business names. It performs continuous monitoring of these queries every 10-15 minutes. The system features: - Real-time dashboards for monitoring threat and vulnerability trends - Integration capabilities with email, RSS feeds, APIs, and Slack - Automated alert notifications for new matches - Custom search query functionality for targeted monitoring - Continuous source monitoring from trusted vulnerability databases and threat intelligence sources The platform provides visibility through: - Latest vulnerability notifications - Trending security issues - NCSC alerts and advisories - Critical security news - CVE tracking and updates Users can receive notifications through multiple channels and integrate the data into existing security workflows and tools.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A tool designed to extract additional value from enterprise-wide AppCompat / AmCache data
Intelligence feeds for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about emerging threats and trends.
MISP is an open source threat intelligence platform that enhances threat information sharing and analysis.
Repository of Yara signatures for detecting targeted attacks on civil society organizations
A tool for quick and effective Yara rule creation to isolate malware families and malicious objects.
Open source web app for storing and searching Actor related data from users and public repositories.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Kriptos
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.