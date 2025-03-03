Trend Vision One - Cloud Security 0 Commercial

Trend Vision One is an extended detection and response (XDR) platform designed to provide comprehensive security coverage across hybrid IT environments. The platform offers attack surface management capabilities that provide continuous visibility across an organization's entire digital footprint. It integrates prevention, detection, and response capabilities into a single unified solution, helping security teams eliminate gaps in their security posture. Trend Vision One leverages AI and threat intelligence to help organizations manage cyber risk more effectively. The platform is designed to address common security challenges including tool sprawl (organizations average more than 45 different security tools), constant environmental changes, and alert fatigue. Key capabilities include: - Comprehensive attack surface visibility and management - Automated security workflows and orchestration - AI-powered detection and response - Threat intelligence integration - Support for diverse hybrid IT environments - Risk assessment and management tools The platform aims to simplify security operations by consolidating multiple security functions into a single interface, reducing complexity while improving detection and response capabilities. According to cited research, organizations using Trend Vision One have reportedly achieved significant reductions in threat dwell time and cost savings from improved security posture.