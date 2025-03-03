Trend Vision One - Cloud Security Logo

Trend Vision One is an extended detection and response (XDR) platform designed to provide comprehensive security coverage across hybrid IT environments. The platform offers attack surface management capabilities that provide continuous visibility across an organization's entire digital footprint. It integrates prevention, detection, and response capabilities into a single unified solution, helping security teams eliminate gaps in their security posture. Trend Vision One leverages AI and threat intelligence to help organizations manage cyber risk more effectively. The platform is designed to address common security challenges including tool sprawl (organizations average more than 45 different security tools), constant environmental changes, and alert fatigue. Key capabilities include: - Comprehensive attack surface visibility and management - Automated security workflows and orchestration - AI-powered detection and response - Threat intelligence integration - Support for diverse hybrid IT environments - Risk assessment and management tools The platform aims to simplify security operations by consolidating multiple security functions into a single interface, reducing complexity while improving detection and response capabilities. According to cited research, organizations using Trend Vision One have reportedly achieved significant reductions in threat dwell time and cost savings from improved security posture.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

AWS Key Usage Detector Logo
AWS Key Usage Detector

Detect off-instance key usage in AWS by analyzing CloudTrail files locally.

Free
Cloud Security
Nuvola Logo
Nuvola

Nuvola is a tool for security analysis on AWS environments with a focus on creating a digital twin of cloud platforms.

Free
Cloud Security
Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug Logo
Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug

Discover and understand the Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug and its implications on inter-container communication.

Free
Cloud Security
LambdaGuard Logo
LambdaGuard

An AWS Lambda auditing tool that provides asset visibility and actionable results through statistical analysis and security checks.

Free
Cloud Security
s3cario Logo
s3cario

A tool for testing AWS S3 bucket permissions and security

Free
Cloud Security
cloud-nuke Logo
cloud-nuke

CLI tool for deleting AWS resources in bulk with inspecting functionality.

Free
Cloud Security
kicks3 Logo
kicks3

A tool to find S3 buckets from HTML, JS, and bucket misconfiguration testing

Free
Cloud Security
Sysdig Secure Logo
Sysdig Secure

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides comprehensive security monitoring, vulnerability management, and threat detection for cloud environments and container workloads.

Commercial
Cloud Security

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Cloud Security