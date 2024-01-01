CAPEC Logo

CAPEC

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Common Attack Pattern Enumeration and Classification (CAPEC™) is a community resource that provides a comprehensive dictionary of known patterns of attack employed by adversaries to exploit weaknesses in cyber-enabled capabilities. It helps analysts, developers, testers, and educators enhance defenses by advancing community understanding of how adversaries operate.

Threat Management
Free
cybersecuritythreat-intelligencevulnerability-assessment

ALTERNATIVES