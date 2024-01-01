A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors, now integrated into the Detection Engine of Kibana.
Common Attack Pattern Enumeration and Classification (CAPEC™) is a community resource that provides a comprehensive dictionary of known patterns of attack employed by adversaries to exploit weaknesses in cyber-enabled capabilities. It helps analysts, developers, testers, and educators enhance defenses by advancing community understanding of how adversaries operate.
Lists of sources and utilities to hunt, detect, and prevent evildoers.
A curated list of resources for learning about deploying, managing, and hunting with Microsoft Sysmon.
Home for rules used by Elastic Security with code for unit testing, Kibana integration, and Red Team Automation.
A collection of YARA rules for research and hunting purposes.
A list of most queried domains based on passive DNS usage across the Umbrella global network.