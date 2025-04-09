IronDefense 0 Commercial

IronDefense is a Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution that uses behavioral analytics and AI to detect both known and novel cyber threats within enterprise networks. The platform is part of IronNet's Collective Defense ecosystem, which enables organizations to share threat intelligence anonymously and in real-time across sectors, supply chains, or communities. This collaborative approach provides early warning of potential attacks and broader visibility into threat landscapes. IronDefense analyzes network traffic to identify anomalous activities and correlates alerts through an automated engine that incorporates human intelligence. The system is designed to reduce alert fatigue by prioritizing threats based on severity and relevance. Key components of the IronNet platform include: 1. IronDefense - Advanced NDR capabilities for threat detection within individual networks 2. IronDome - Automated cyber defense solution for secure sharing of threat intelligence across organizations 3. IronOverwatch - 24/7/365 managed NDR services to extend SOC capabilities 4. IronRadar - Proactive Command and Control (C2) threat intelligence feed for early detection of adversary infrastructure The platform integrates with existing security tools and telemetry data sources to provide comprehensive visibility through a single interface. It's applicable across various industries including healthcare, enterprise, defense, government, and energy/utilities sectors.