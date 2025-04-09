IronDefense is a Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution that uses behavioral analytics and AI to detect both known and novel cyber threats within enterprise networks. The platform is part of IronNet's Collective Defense ecosystem, which enables organizations to share threat intelligence anonymously and in real-time across sectors, supply chains, or communities. This collaborative approach provides early warning of potential attacks and broader visibility into threat landscapes. IronDefense analyzes network traffic to identify anomalous activities and correlates alerts through an automated engine that incorporates human intelligence. The system is designed to reduce alert fatigue by prioritizing threats based on severity and relevance. Key components of the IronNet platform include: 1. IronDefense - Advanced NDR capabilities for threat detection within individual networks 2. IronDome - Automated cyber defense solution for secure sharing of threat intelligence across organizations 3. IronOverwatch - 24/7/365 managed NDR services to extend SOC capabilities 4. IronRadar - Proactive Command and Control (C2) threat intelligence feed for early detection of adversary infrastructure The platform integrates with existing security tools and telemetry data sources to provide comprehensive visibility through a single interface. It's applicable across various industries including healthcare, enterprise, defense, government, and energy/utilities sectors.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A specialized packet sniffer for displaying and logging HTTP traffic, designed to capture, parse, and log traffic for later analysis.
An HTTP proxy, monitor, and reverse proxy tool for viewing HTTP and SSL/HTTPS traffic.
A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP
Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a ZTNA solution that provides secure, identity-based access to private applications without exposing the network.
LinkLiar is a status menu app for spoofing MAC addresses to enhance privacy on MacBook.
A Docker container that starts a SSH honeypot and reports statistics to the SANS ISC DShield project
PINNED
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
PTJunior
An AI-powered penetration testing platform that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities while generating NIST-compliant reports.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.