Bindings for the Yara library from VirusTotal. More documentation can be found on the Yara's documentation. Example The implementation is inspired from yara-python. const RULES: &str = r#" rule contains_rust { strings: $rust = "rust" nocase condition: $rust } "#; fn main() { let compiler = Compiler::new().unwrap(); let compiler = compiler .add_rules_str(RULES) .expect("Should have parsed rule"); let rules = compiler .compile_rules() .expect("Should have compiled rules"); let results = rules .scan_mem("I love Rust!".as_bytes(), 5) .expect("Should have scanned"); assert!(results.iter().any(|r| r.identifier == "contains_rust")); } Features Support from Yara v4.2. Compile rules from strings or files. Save and load compiled rules. Scan byte arrays (&[u8]) or files. Feature flags and Yara linking. Look at the yara-sys crate documentation for a list of feature flags and how to link to your Yara crate. TODO Remove some unwrap on string conversions (currently this crate assume the rules, meta and namespace identifier are valid Rust's str). Accept AsRef<Path> instead of &str on multiple functions. Implement the scanner API. Add process scanning. Report the warnings to the user. Lic