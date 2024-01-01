The Upstream Security Platform is a cloud-based, agentless solution designed for monitoring, optimizing, and enhancing connected vehicles, smart mobility applications, and mobility IoT devices. It utilizes mobility, IoT, and connected vehicle data to provide ML-powered detection of known and unknown anomalies, delivering actionable insights for cybersecurity and operational purposes. The platform offers several key features: 1. Mobility Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR): Secures various types of connected vehicles and IoT devices, providing near real-time monitoring and threat mitigation. 2. API Security: Protects the APIs used in connected vehicle ecosystems. 3. Mobility Cyber Threat Intelligence: Offers insights into potential threats in the mobility sector. 4. Managed Vehicle Security Operations Center (vSOC): Provides managed security services specific to vehicle fleets. 5. Warranty & Recall Early Detection: Helps identify potential issues that may lead to warranty claims or recalls. 6. Fraud Detection: Assists in identifying fraudulent activities related to connected vehicles and mobility services. The platform includes no-code tools for customizing anomaly detection and leverages digital twins to identify anomalies. It also incorporates a GenAI tool called OceanAI to support efficient investigations and risk remediation.
Repository for apps to be used in Shuffle with compatibility instructions.
Introspy-Android is a blackbox tool for understanding Android app behavior and identifying security issues at runtime.
Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing.
PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction.
An open-source project for dynamic analysis of Android applications using the Android Substrate framework.
Catch possible phishing domains in near real time by looking for suspicious TLS certificate issuances reported to the Certificate Transparency Log (CTL) via the CertStream API.