The Upstream Security Platform is a cloud-based, agentless solution designed for monitoring, optimizing, and enhancing connected vehicles, smart mobility applications, and mobility IoT devices. It utilizes mobility, IoT, and connected vehicle data to provide ML-powered detection of known and unknown anomalies, delivering actionable insights for cybersecurity and operational purposes. The platform offers several key features: 1. Mobility Cybersecurity Detection & Response (XDR): Secures various types of connected vehicles and IoT devices, providing near real-time monitoring and threat mitigation. 2. API Security: Protects the APIs used in connected vehicle ecosystems. 3. Mobility Cyber Threat Intelligence: Offers insights into potential threats in the mobility sector. 4. Managed Vehicle Security Operations Center (vSOC): Provides managed security services specific to vehicle fleets. 5. Warranty & Recall Early Detection: Helps identify potential issues that may lead to warranty claims or recalls. 6. Fraud Detection: Assists in identifying fraudulent activities related to connected vehicles and mobility services. The platform includes no-code tools for customizing anomaly detection and leverages digital twins to identify anomalies. It also incorporates a GenAI tool called OceanAI to support efficient investigations and risk remediation.