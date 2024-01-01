Malware Signatures Overview 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repository contains Yara signatures developed by Citizen Lab during research on targeted attacks on civil society organizations. For more information, please visit: Citizen Lab website Citizen Lab IOC repository License: This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License and available in full here and summarized here