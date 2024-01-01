Malware Signatures Overview

A cybersecurity tool with online demo, mailing list, and multiple installation methods.
This repository contains Yara signatures developed by Citizen Lab during research on targeted attacks on civil society organizations. For more information, please visit: Citizen Lab website Citizen Lab IOC repository License: This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License and available in full here and summarized here
A cybersecurity tool with online demo, mailing list, and multiple installation methods.
Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection.
Stixview is a JS library for embeddable interactive STIX2 graphs, aiming to bridge the gap between CTI stories and structured CTI snapshots.
The Web's Largest Community Tracking Online Fraud & Abuse
C# wrapper around Yara pattern matching library with Loki and Yara signature support.
An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.