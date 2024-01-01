A DFVFS backed viewer project with a WxPython GUI, aiming to enhance file extraction and viewing capabilities.
Spectra is a comprehensive suite for advanced file analysis, offering solutions for software supply chain security, malware detection, threat intelligence, and more. It includes products like Spectra Assure, Spectra Detect, Spectra Analyze, and Spectra Intelligence, along with various integrations and resources such as webinars, blog content, and YARA rules.
A digital forensic tool for creating forensic images of computer hard drives and analyzing digital evidence.
A library to access and parse Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format.
Open source tool for generating YARA rules about installed software from a running OS.
A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage.
OSXCollector is a forensic evidence collection & analysis toolkit for OSX.