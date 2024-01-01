IOCextractor 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

IOCextractor is a program to help extract IOCs from text files. It identifies MD5 hashes, IPv4 addresses, domains, URLs, and email addresses. It uses regular expressions to identify potential IOCs and highlights them for user review. It requires TkInter and ioc_writer library for OpenIOC exporting. It is compatible with Python 2.7 and tested on Windows 7, Mac OS 10.8.4, and Ubuntu 13.04. It also requires python-cybox >= 2.0.1.0 for CybOX exporting.