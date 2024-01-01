A 32-bit assembler level analyzing debugger for Microsoft Windows.
IOCextractor is a program to help extract IOCs from text files. It identifies MD5 hashes, IPv4 addresses, domains, URLs, and email addresses. It uses regular expressions to identify potential IOCs and highlights them for user review. It requires TkInter and ioc_writer library for OpenIOC exporting. It is compatible with Python 2.7 and tested on Windows 7, Mac OS 10.8.4, and Ubuntu 13.04. It also requires python-cybox >= 2.0.1.0 for CybOX exporting.
Copy executables with execute, but no read permission on Unix systems.
BARF is an open source binary analysis framework for supporting various binary code analysis tasks in information security.
A static analysis tool for PE files that detects malicious behavior and provides information for manual analysis.
A freeware suite of tools for PE editing and process viewing, including CFF Explorer and Resource Editor.
Hyara is a plugin that simplifies writing YARA rules with various convenient features.