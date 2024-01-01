vt-url 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

VirusTotal API v3 is a threat intelligence platform that provides a suite of APIs for scanning files, URLs, and IP addresses, and retrieving reports on threat reputation and context. It integrates with various security tools and platforms, including Splunk, Palo Alto Cortex XSOAR, and Crowdstrike. The API offers a range of endpoints for uploading files, retrieving file reports, scanning URLs, and getting domain and IP address reports. The API is designed with ease of use and uniformity in mind, following the REST principles and using JSON for requests and responses. It exposes richer data, including IoC relationships, sandbox dynamic analysis information, static information for files, YARA Livehunt & Retrohunt management, and crowdsourced detection details. VirusTotal API v3 is the default and encouraged way to programmatically interact with VirusTotal, and it is recommended to migrate workloads to this new version.