Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations.
VirusTotal API v3 is a threat intelligence platform that provides a suite of APIs for scanning files, URLs, and IP addresses, and retrieving reports on threat reputation and context. It integrates with various security tools and platforms, including Splunk, Palo Alto Cortex XSOAR, and Crowdstrike. The API offers a range of endpoints for uploading files, retrieving file reports, scanning URLs, and getting domain and IP address reports. The API is designed with ease of use and uniformity in mind, following the REST principles and using JSON for requests and responses. It exposes richer data, including IoC relationships, sandbox dynamic analysis information, static information for files, YARA Livehunt & Retrohunt management, and crowdsourced detection details. VirusTotal API v3 is the default and encouraged way to programmatically interact with VirusTotal, and it is recommended to migrate workloads to this new version.
Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations.
OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.
NECOMA focuses on data collection, threat analysis, and developing new cyberdefense mechanisms to protect infrastructure and endpoints.
yarAnalyzer creates statistics on a yara rule set and files in a sample directory, generating tables and CSV files, including an inventory feature.
A modular malware collection and processing framework with support for various threat intelligence feeds.
A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors, now integrated into the Detection Engine of Kibana.