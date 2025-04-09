InSights by InQuest is a threat intelligence platform that provides organizations with curated feeds of Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) and Command and Control (C2) information. The platform aggregates and curates threat data from various public, private, and internal sources to deliver actionable intelligence to security operations teams. It offers hourly updates of threat indicators to help organizations identify and mitigate emerging threats before they can cause damage. Key features include: - Curated threat intelligence feeds with regular updates - Early warning notifications for emerging threats - Threat actor tracking capabilities - Command and Control (C2) intelligence for identifying malware callbacks and data exfiltration - Integration capabilities with existing security tools and workflows InSights aims to reduce the manual effort required for gathering and processing threat intelligence, allowing security analysts to focus on threat hunting and incident response rather than data collection and curation. The platform is designed to support security operations centers (SOCs) by providing them with timely and relevant threat information to enhance their detection and response capabilities.
