Private Yara Rules Repository

A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts.
A repository containing privately developed Yara rules that can be freely used in detection systems like CAPE sandbox, MalwareBazaar, UnPac.me, and VirusTotal. The rules adhere to the CCCS Yara rule standard and are TLP:White, allowing for free distribution. The repository also includes workflows for automatic error detection and rule packaging.
VirusTotal API v3 is a threat intelligence platform for scanning files, URLs, and IP addresses, and retrieving reports on threat reputation and context.
Threat hunter based on osquery and Salt Open, querying open network sockets against threat intelligence sources.
Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration.
Threat intelligence platform providing real-time threat data and insights.
A summary of the threat modeling posts and final thoughts on the process